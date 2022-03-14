Colorado Springs teen named Air Force 2022 Military child of the year

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Anna Cummins, a sophomore from the Air Academy High School in Colorado Springs, was named the 2022 Military child of the year for the Air Force.

Anna is the daughter of Amy and Matthew Cummins of Colorado Springs.

Amy is a registered nurse and Lt. Col. Cummins is a flight commander assigned to the United States Air Force Academy’s 70th Flying Training Squadron.

Anna began volunteering at 4-years-old and contributed over 260 hours in the past year for the American Red Cross, Children's Hospital Colorado and Angel Flight.

Anna served her community through patient care in a military hospital to delivering medical supplies to rural hospitals during the pandemic.

Her career goals of becoming a physician assistant and joining the Air Force to help military families stemmed from attending medical appointments with her older sister, Maddy, who is 18 with Rett syndrome.

Maddy requires 24/7 care and Anna observed how military families cope with several challenges while serving and has sought ways to assist.

Anna uses her experience with Maddy to advocate for people unable to speak for themselves and to help peers.

While in middle school, Anna founded Special Siblings, an Instagram-based support community for students with siblings with disabilities.

Matthew Cummins said Anna's commitment to helping others reflects an Air Force core value.

Anna holds a leadership role in the Civil Air Patrol and founded the Aviation and Aerospace Club at her school.

