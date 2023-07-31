Colorado Springs Teen Cadet Program rakes in awards at state conference

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department Teen Cadet Program had a successful time at the Law Enforcement Explorer Post Advisor's Association of Colorado convention.
The weekend-long conference at the beginning of July featured a total of 25 teams with a little less than 200 cadets from Colorado, Wyoming, Arizona, and Texas.
The group won a total of 15 awards including the Spirit Award for their hard work as a team. The Spirit Award according to the department is only given out to one agency and is awarded to each cadet team that has the most spirit tokens.
Spirit tokens are awarded to cadets who display the highest integrity, character, empathy, compassion, and care for others. CSPD says the Spirit Award has only been given out three times since 2019, and the Colorado Springs Teen Cadet program has been the recipient all three times.
Below is a list of the awards won by these teen cadets:
- 1st place in Crisis Intervention Training
- 1st place in Traffic Crash Investigation
- 2nd place in Pedestrian Contacts
- 2nd place Bomb Threat
- 2nd place in Family Disturbance
- 3rd place in Traffic Crash Investigation
- 3rd place in Suspicious Circumstance
- 3rd place in the Obstacle Course
- 4th place in Family Disturbance
- 4th place in High-Risk Entry
- 4th place in Suspicious Person
- 4th place in Bomb Threat
- 5th place in Traffic Crash Investigation
- 5th place in High-Risk Entry
The Colorado Springs Police Department says the cadet program is designed to develop the future leaders of Colorado Springs and encourages youth to be active in the community.
The cadet program can trace its roots to over 100 years ago in 1917.
