Colorado Springs Teen Cadet Program rakes in awards at state conference

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department Teen Cadet Program had a successful time at the Law Enforcement Explorer Post Advisor's Association of Colorado convention.

The weekend-long conference at the beginning of July featured a total of 25 teams with a little less than 200 cadets from Colorado, Wyoming, Arizona, and Texas.

The group won a total of 15 awards including the Spirit Award for their hard work as a team. The Spirit Award according to the department is only given out to one agency and is awarded to each cadet team that has the most spirit tokens.

Spirit tokens are awarded to cadets who display the highest integrity, character, empathy, compassion, and care for others. CSPD says the Spirit Award has only been given out three times since 2019, and the Colorado Springs Teen Cadet program has been the recipient all three times.

Below is a list of the awards won by these teen cadets:



1 st place in Crisis Intervention Training

place in Crisis Intervention Training 1 st place in Traffic Crash Investigation

place in Traffic Crash Investigation 2 nd place in Pedestrian Contacts

place in Pedestrian Contacts 2 nd place Bomb Threat

place Bomb Threat 2 nd place in Family Disturbance

place in Family Disturbance 3 rd place in Traffic Crash Investigation

place in Traffic Crash Investigation 3 rd place in Suspicious Circumstance

place in Suspicious Circumstance 3 rd place in the Obstacle Course

place in the Obstacle Course 4 th place in Family Disturbance

place in Family Disturbance 4 th place in High-Risk Entry

place in High-Risk Entry 4 th place in Suspicious Person

place in Suspicious Person 4 th place in Bomb Threat

place in Bomb Threat 5 th place in Traffic Crash Investigation

place in Traffic Crash Investigation 5th place in High-Risk Entry

The Colorado Springs Police Department says the cadet program is designed to develop the future leaders of Colorado Springs and encourages youth to be active in the community.

The cadet program can trace its roots to over 100 years ago in 1917.

