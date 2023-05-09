Colorado Springs teacher is making big impressions on students in her classroom

COLORADO SPRINGS — It is teacher appreciation week and one local teacher is making an impact in her classroom at Academy School District 20.

News5 received a note from Discovery Canyon High School’s school resource officer, Vuongvu Le. He wants to recognize the work Lucy Guiberson does daily.

Le said he has been a school resource officer for four years and the work that Guiberson does stands out to him. Guiberson is a special education significant support needs teacher. Le described Guiberson's work as kind, compassionate, and patient.

“It’s a difficult job and she does it with such kindness, compassion, and you can just feel her sincerity, her genuine she is when you go into her classroom,” said Le.

I had the chance to spend some time in Guiberson's classroom to see her passion for teaching. Guiberson said it is her students that fuel her passion.

“Honestly, it’s the reason I get up every morning. I couldn’t be more grateful to be in the position I am and to be able to have the opportunity to have that impact," said Guiberson.

Her degree is in psychology, but after finishing her schooling at Carroll College, she wanted to try her hand at teaching. Now, she is in the Pikes Peak BOCES Program, which allows her to teach while she works towards her teaching license.

