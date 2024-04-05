Watch Now
Colorado Springs teacher in the running for America's Favorite Teacher

LISA FELICE.jpeg
Widefield School District 3
Posted at 3:14 PM, Apr 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-05 17:14:06-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Mesa Ridge High School teacher and coach, Lisa Felice, is currently in the running to be named America's Favorite Teacher.

Felice has progressed to the top 20 in the competition and sits at the top of her group.

For more than 30 years, Felice has been teaching health.

A beloved instructor to those she teaches, all of the students we asked to comment had stories about the way that she goes out of her way to brighten their days.

Voting for the next round ends on Thursday.

If she wins, Felice could receive a $25,000 trip to Hawaii.

Felice says that she would use that trip to visit her stepdaughter who is stationed there.

Visit the America's Favorite Teacher website to cast your vote!

