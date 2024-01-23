Colorado Springs teacher honored for her work with special needs students

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A teacher at Oak Creek Elementary School in Colorado Springs was honored for her work with students with special needs.

Rebecca McDonald received a $15,000 check from Ent Credit Union during a surprise assembly Monday.

The check is part of Ent's Community Advocate Awards. McDonald is the fourth teacher to get the award, and she says it validates what she does for kids with special needs.

"I love working with kids that have mental health needs," said McDonald. "It's just my favorite thing ever. I come home and I tell my husband, I just love my job, and every day I get to go back and do it better. So, that's the most important thing to me."

McDonald was nominated by her students, and she says that the Oak Creek Elementary School community is the reason she can excel with her students.

