COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC welcomed an adorable new teammate Thursday. Captian is a 10-week-old black labrador retriever and is starting his journey to becoming a service dog.

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC When do the snacks come out?

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Watch me do this hat trick

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC



Nap time! How do the Switchbacks do this for 90 minutes?

Over the next 16-18 months, the Switchbacks will follow and support Captain as he becomes socialized and learns around 30 commands to prepare him for life as a service dog.

Switchbacks is working with Canine Companions which helps to provide service dogs to adults, children, and veterans with disabilities and facility dogs to professionals working in healthcare, criminal justice, and education settings.

Captain will be participating in different community events, activities, and games with the Switchbacks. After that, he moves on to his professional training for the next 6-9 months where he will learn more advanced commands helping him to become an expert-trained service dog.

Once he graduates, he will be matched with an adult, child, or veteran with a disability and provide a full life of increased independence and companionship.

_____

