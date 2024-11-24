Colorado Springs Switchbacks fans react to the championship game, and our winning team!

COLORADO SPRINGS — At a sold-out stadium, both sides are rooting for the same outcome… a championship trophy.

Both teams are chanting their team name and the public was showing their competitive spirit!

Dan Heron is rooting for the Switchbacks. He tells me how fun the journey has been for both teams to get to the championships.

“It’s been absolutely amazing that they are in the championship right now. However, we’ve got to give credit to Rhode Island. First-year team, absolutely a Cinderella run,” he said.

But for Sylas Seusea, a high school student who plays soccer himself. He tells News5 that this win encourages him for his next game.

“It’s just inspiring for my character and really just makes me want to be a better player. I’m definitely going to be way more aggressive on the pitch when I do enter the field, and I’m going to train a whole lot more.”

His dream?

Playing on the Switchbacks team one day.

“I want to play like that, and hopefully, eventually, I can get on the Switchbacks field too, which I would really like and appreciate.”

The Switchbacks won the championship game! The final score was 3-0.

To hear from more spirited fans, watch the full story above.

___





James Roland Bishop, builder of Bishop Castle passes away. How the castle he created is carrying on his legacy Mr. Bishop spent 44 years of his life building the castle. It is now a staple of the state's history and leaves a 180-foot-tall legacy for his family. James Bishop, creator of Bishop Castle, passes away at 80 years old

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.