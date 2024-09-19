Colorado Springs snow removal crews preparing for winter storms

COLORADO SPRINGS — Cooler weather is upon us. We may not want to think of snowy roads, but Colorado Springs snow removal crews are.

In fact, snowplow operators are going back to school. They go through a two-day training every year to be ready for the expected and unexpected winter road conditions to come.

They go through obstacle courses and learn everything from changing plows to putting chains on tires.

Right now, Colorado Springs has 130 crew members on staff. The city needs 100 people working for each major snow storm.

One of the instructors, Corey Farkas, is a retired public works employee. He reminds all of us to be safe when the snow flies.

"Be aware of the plows and sanders, give them room if they're tandem plowing, just be aware," said Farkas. "Don't cut them off... just be aware of your surroundings. Give them space and time."

These skills keep our roads safe and clear, but these crew members can also receive some accolades. Three of our snowplow operators will be competing at the National Snow Rodeo in Loveland later this month.

