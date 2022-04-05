Colorado Springs shooter run over by truck

COLORADO SPRINGS — A shooting on Saturday night in southeast Colorado Springs ended with the initial shooter in the hospital after he was run over with a truck by the people he was targeting, police say.

Colorado Springs Police received a call around 6 P.M. Saturday about reports of a shooting in the 2500 block of Astrozon Circle.

Officers arrived at the scene and found out that 18-year-old Estevan Pachecho fired several shots into a house with people in it. Police say Pachecho knew the residents of the home he shot into, and they shot back at Pachecho.

Just a few minutes after the initial call into police, they received several calls about another shooting on the 2400 block of Barkman Drive.

Police say the people Pachecho shot at located him in their truck, and then Pachecho shot again at the truck. The driver of the truck then used the car to run Pachecho over.

According to police, one person in the truck sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital, and the other person had minor injuries from gunshot wounds. Pachecho was injured by the car, and he was arrested on charges of attempted first degree murder.

4 people in total were wounded from the shooting, but none were life threatening. 1 person is in serious but stable condition.

