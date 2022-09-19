Colorado Springs selects new director for Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs has selected a new director of the Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Department. (PRCS)

The city announced Monday that they had selected Britt Haley as the new director of PRCS. Haley has been serving as the acting director after Karen Palus left the position in June 2022.

Britt Haley has an extensive background in land management and stewardship with a very large and extensive background in public service.

Before working in the PRCS department, Haley was the corporate division chief in the Colorado Springs City Attorney’s Office, served as a deputy district attorney in Colorado’s 5th Judicial District, was the executive director for the Western Business Roundtable, the director of the State Board of Land Commissioners, the chief counsel and chief deputy legal counsel for the Office of the Governor of Colorado, and the assistant attorney general in Denver.

“In the course of her final interview, Britt indicated that in essence she’s been preparing for this job for her whole life, and when you look at her experience and qualifications that’s very true,” said Mayor John Suthers. “Her focus has been on preserving and protecting parkland and making it available for public use. The City of Colorado Springs would be fortunate to retain and promote someone with her impressive background.”

The parks director is directly responsible for managing the operations of the PRCS department by creating strategic plans and goals that align with the city's overall plans. While Haley has been selected as the new director, the city council must approve the appointment for it to become official.

_____

