Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Colorado Springs seeking public input on Platte Ave. improvements

items.[0].image.alt
Spencer Humphrey/KOAA
It’s a common complaint as more and more people call southern Colorado home: the condition of our roads and increasing traffic congestion.
Diagnosing the state of Colorado Springs' traffic system
Posted at 4:19 PM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 18:19:52-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — As Colorado Springs continues to grow, city leaders are looking for citizen input on improvements.

The city is holding a community meeting Wednesday night regarding the Platte Ave. corridor study.

The study is looking at transportation issues along Platte from I-25 all the way to Powers Blvd. The study is a year-long project to collect data about the current conditions of the road and figure out the future needs of the corridor and its six distinct neighborhoods.

"We value the citizen's input. We have no pre-determined solutions along the corridor yet. If it was easy we would have already done some of these improvements. So, it's kind of a hard corridor to really get our hands around as a city and as a staff.>

The virtual meeting starts Wednesday night at 5:30.

If you would like to attend the meeting, you can sign up here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Nominate an amazing person in our community