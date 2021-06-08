Colorado Springs seeking public input on Platte Ave. improvements

COLORADO SPRINGS — As Colorado Springs continues to grow, city leaders are looking for citizen input on improvements.

The city is holding a community meeting Wednesday night regarding the Platte Ave. corridor study.

The study is looking at transportation issues along Platte from I-25 all the way to Powers Blvd. The study is a year-long project to collect data about the current conditions of the road and figure out the future needs of the corridor and its six distinct neighborhoods.

"We value the citizen's input. We have no pre-determined solutions along the corridor yet. If it was easy we would have already done some of these improvements. So, it's kind of a hard corridor to really get our hands around as a city and as a staff.>

The virtual meeting starts Wednesday night at 5:30.

If you would like to attend the meeting, you can sign up here.