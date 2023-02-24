Colorado Springs school districts host job fairs to compete for hundreds of open positions

COLORADO SPRINGS— Falcon School District 49 and Academy School District 20 are both hosting job fairs Saturday, Feb. 25th.

Each is looking to hire more than 100 people.

The D49 director of communications David Nancarrow said they may not be able to pay as much as D20, but other benefits are good incentives.

D49's job fair is from 9 am to 1 pm at the Springs Studio for Academics Excellence on Constitution Avenue. Free child care is also available.

D20's job fair is from 9 am to 2 pm at Liberty High School. The need is across the board from teachers and custodians to secretaries and especially bus drivers.

D49 is offering a $1,000 bonus for bus drivers plus paid training.

"The more [positions] we can fill, the better it does to help spread that workload out," said Nancarrow. "And make sure we can bring back like field trips for example."

100 people are already signed up to attend. D49 leaders and school reps can interview people on the spot and they can walk away with a job offer.

"Everyone has been supportive from top to bottom, I love the zone model they do in district 49 and the calendar isn't that bad either," said the Remington Elementary school assistant principal Amanda Oliver.

