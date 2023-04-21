Colorado Springs school district calling on parents to become substitutes as shortages continue

COLORADO SPRINGS— Almost 100 parents stepped into substitute teaching or supporting aids since the Parent Star program started in 2021. School District 49 needs more.

Inspiration View Elementary needs at least three substitutes every week, said principal Pamela Holloman.

"It is very difficult to if you have to divide up a class one day because you don't have a guest teacher," said Holloman.

Without a substitute, Holloman said students are then put in other classrooms, which can overload teachers.

"Every single area in the school is affected when you don't have the staff you need," said Holloman.

You need to have a bachelor's degree, a 3-5 year substitute teacher authorization OR a Colorado teacher license. To apply click here.

Julia Prokop became a parent substitute teacher this school year. She subs and helps in the library twice-a-week at her daughter's school.

"The school needs the help, but they really appreciate the help; I never once come in and feel under-appreciated," said Prokop.

Prokop said she enjoys having a special connection with her daughter's education.

"When I get to come in and sub, it fills my cup, it make my heart happy to be with these kids and to be at this school," said Prokop.

