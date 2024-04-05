Colorado Springs school district applying for state grant to stop kids from vaping

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The state is allocating $11.4 million to stop kids from vaping in schools. The money is coming from a lawsuit settlement with Juul.

Through the state's Vaping Prevention Education Grant, school districts and charter schools can get up to $3.8 million every school year for the next three school years.

The deadline online is April 24.

The state reported 16.1% of high school students used a vape at least once within 30 days in 2021. That's down from nearly 26% in 2019.

Harrison School District 2 (D2) in Colorado Springs is applying.

Sierra High School's principal, Connor Beaudoin, said the vaping problem has been getting worse throughout this school year.

"There's always people in the bathroom vaping, the bathrooms are always full," said senior Ajai Johnson.

D2 installed vape smoke detectors in the school's bathrooms three years ago. Beaudoin said he gets an email every time one goes off, which is about 15 times a day.

"If students can't get through a day without needing it, sometimes between class periods, that just points to the severity of this issue," said Beaudoin.

Johnson said many of her classmates have been vaping since freshmen year. "I try to be like, 'y'all should not be doing that, y'all know better.'"

Sierra students who are caught vaping have to complete an online course to learn about the negative health effects of vaping.

I asked Johnson if she thinks that consequence works.

"Honestly, no," she told me.

"We know the traditional discipline practices of sending kids home and telling them to think about it doesn't work," said Beaudoin.

That's why he said the district needs more money to help it focus on preventing kids from ever starting. His idea is to launch a more expansive health class curriculum.

"We're seeing in our kids, even in the conversation of 'I want to stop but I'm struggling,'" said Beaudoin.

Treatment and mental health programs are also being looked at.

"Some people probably use vaping as a coping mechanism so for sure, mental health help would be beneficial," said Johnson.

If you're child needs help quitting tobacco or nicotine, the state offers a free resource to help.

It's called the Colorado Quitline, and its available to Colorado residents who are 12 and up. It provides online tools and coaches to help fight cravings and deal with stress.

You can call 1-800-784-8669 or visit Colorado Quitline's website.

