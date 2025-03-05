Colorado Springs School District 2 hosting job fair Saturday, March 8

COLORADO SPRINGS — Harrison School District 2 (D2) in Colorado Springs will be hosting a district-wide job fair on Saturday, March 8.
The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. at the Mountain Vista Community School (2550 Dorset Drive) and will end at noon.
Those who attend will have the opportunity to meet with hiring administrators.
If you attend, don't forget to bring several copies of your resume or contact information to give to administrators.
