Colorado Springs School District 11 launches new program to help at-risk youth

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs School District 11 is launching a new program at Galileo Middle School to help at-risk youth in our community.
The Ascend Center will help students who are struggling get help with things including the following:
- school work
- run-ins with the law
- problems at home
School leaders say the center will bring together the following to help find solutions:
- teachers
- students
- parents
- counselors
- non-profits
- community leaders
"These students are our future, and they deserve every opportunity that we can offer so that they can be the most successful human being(s) in our world, and as children they need support to break down barriers," said Julia Scott, Principal at Galileo Middle School.
The school hopes to have the center up and running next month.
___
Bill to repeal cage-free egg law in Colorado scheduled for committee Monday
Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer and Rep. Ryan Gonzalez are the prime sponsors of HB25-1074, Change Confinement Standards Egg-Laying Hens.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.