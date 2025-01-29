Colorado Springs School District 11 launches new program to help at-risk youth

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs School District 11 is launching a new program at Galileo Middle School to help at-risk youth in our community.

The Ascend Center will help students who are struggling get help with things including the following:



school work

run-ins with the law

problems at home

School leaders say the center will bring together the following to help find solutions:

teachers

students

parents

counselors

non-profits

community leaders

"These students are our future, and they deserve every opportunity that we can offer so that they can be the most successful human being(s) in our world, and as children they need support to break down barriers," said Julia Scott, Principal at Galileo Middle School.

The school hopes to have the center up and running next month.

