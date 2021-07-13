Colorado Springs restaurant now serving CBD infused pizza sauce

COLORADO SPRINGS — While the demand for CBD in food increases, Pies & Grinders wanted to find a way to incorporate it into their menu.

"People are excited to try it, we are the only ones in the Springs doing it, we are the only pizza shop in Colorado doing it," said Daniel Dreyfuss, owner of Pies & Grinders.

The new options only include CBD, not THC.

Over the last couple of months Dreyfuss says he has worked with a third party lab to be sure the ingredients would not include any THC.

"It's not something that gets you 'high'. It's not marijuana, its CBD, which is used for a variety of reasons," said Dreyfuss.

The CBD infused pizza and wings will be prepped away from the original items, so there is no cross-contamination for folks who do not want CBD in their products.

"It will never be an issue with cross-contamination. You will not get any product with CBD in it unless you ordered it," said Dreyfuss.

The CBD options will be available at all three restaurant locations in Monument, Black Forest, and Colorado Springs.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App

Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter