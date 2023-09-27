Colorado Springs resident identified in fatal Monday morning shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has identified 26-year-old Kymir Williamson as the deceased party in a shooting that was reported to police around 1:15 a.m. on Monday at an apartment complex at Woodmen Road and Union Boulevard.

CSPD said the woman reporting told officers "she was about to be attacked by a male she just met; so she shot him before leaving the scene."

Williamson’s death is being investigated as a homicide, according to CSPD.

Police said the woman called them from a local hospital reporting the shooting, leading officers to find the dead man in the parking lot of the complex.

It is unclear at this time if the woman will face any charges as a result of this shooting. She has not been identified yet.

This is a developing story and News5 will continue to update this article as we learn more.

____

