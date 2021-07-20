Colorado Springs proposing increase to sales tax for parks and open spaces

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs currently has the lowest sales tax for parks and open space on the front range at just 1/10 of a percent.

At their most recent work session, the City Council and Mayor John Suther agreed to place a measure on the ballot to double that tax.

The money will be used to maintain and renovate current parks as well as help parks that are in need of upgrades and maintenance.

Outdoor advocates have applauded the move.

"The council and the Mayor wisely said, 'Let's put money toward both. Let's put a big chunk of money toward maintenance and stewardship so that the work gets done.' These places get maintained. At the same time, let's have enough money so that we can build more parks. Add more acres of open space. Build more miles of trail," a Trails and Open Space Coalition representative said.

The city attorney is currently writing the ballot language for the council to vote on in August.