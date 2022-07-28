COLORADO SPRINGS — July is Parks and Recreation Month in Colorado Springs and one program is celebrating 25 years of service.

The adaptive water skiing and tubing program helps people with disabilities find adventure and freedom through water sports. It's a six-week program that's part of the city’s Therapeutic Recreation Program.

Participants and volunteers meet at Prospect Lake to enjoy skiing and tubing with specialized equipment to fit their needs, like sitting and tethered skis.

Sarah Braun, the program coordinator, said the sitting ski is traditionally designed for someone with a spinal cord injury or lower body impairment. The tethered skis connected at the bottom, allowing better balance and a wider base of support.

Maggie Bryan Peter Harper has been water skiing with the program for two years at Prospect Lake.

Peter Harper, a water skier in the program, uses the sitting ski and has been in the water at Prospect Lake every week this summer.

"This is my second year. Every Wednesday I’m here going in the water and having a fun time," Harper said.

With help from volunteers in the water, Harper can enjoy a sport that others like him may not get the chance to.

Brandon Crane has been water skiing with the program for 21 years. His mother, Joni Landon, said finding the program was a blessing.

"This program has made so many of these younger people grow up to be the most outstanding adults. It's a joy to be here and see all the smiles on everybody's faces. We love this program. It's our heart," Landon said.

Braun said even after sixteen years with the program, she's still amazed at the progress of the participants.

"Anyone is capable of doing more than what you think. They're just breaking boundaries, even beyond what I would have thought someone could do," she said.

The last session for the program is on Aug. 3 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. After that, the adaptive kayaking and paddle boarding program will take place on Tuesdays from Aug. 9 to Aug. 30.

_____

