Colorado Springs Pridefest returns with pop-up events

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs community is celebrating another year of Pridefest.

"Pride is that wonderful time of year where allies and the community come together as one to just celebrate love. I think that is the most important thing we can do as a community," said Sarah Wright, Club Q Comedian.

For allies like Wright, Pridefest is a time of solidarity.

"I think it is so important for everyone to come together and just love. Show community here because it is a community inside a community," said Wright. "For the young crowd to come up and see there is a place for them that is a huge thing. They have their drag brunch where all ages are welcome. I've even brought some kids this way to show them they aren't alone and there is a great community here."

It's the first year for the new LGBTQ+ Piano Bar Icons.

"The turnout, in general, has been overwhelmingly supportive. We are very much on a reservation base, this weekend is filling up very quickly so if you're trying to get in for Kylie Michaels get on our Instagram or website to get those reservations in," said John Wolfe, Co-Owner of Icons.

Despite the traditional festival being canceled for another year, they've been able to organize several pop-up events along with Club Q.

"We still organized the caravan, we have tons of events at Icons. Big concerts here tomorrow night. It's what pride means to me, so all of the singing bartenders do a little set of songs," said Josh Franklin, Co-Owner of Icons.

“We feel that Pride is still celebrated in Colorado’s second-largest city, without a festival this year we can still celebrate as a city the entire LGBTQ+ community,” says Sean Andrews from the Pridefest committee “We have events from workshops, a film festival to family BBQ on Pride Sunday”.

“Showing our Pride and celebrating with our city is so very important to our LGBTQIA+ community. Many have fought for acceptance, marriage equality for decades and we need to celebrate their hard work that has brought us closer to equality. The fight is still real for equality among the LGBTQIA+ community as we seek equal treatment for the Black, Trans and POC in the LGBT Community”. “Its events like Colorado Springs Pride that allow people to gather, meet and network with other like-minded people, and its during times like this our straight allies can come and show their support and allows them the opportunity to become a better ally by getting involved," said Nic Grzecka, Co-Owner of Club Q.

The co-owners of Icons are looking forward to going back to normal next year.

"We are definitely excited to go bigger as long as it's safe and everyone feels good about it," said Wolfe.

"I anticipate this year is going to be rather large, but next year hopefully there is a true Pride festival and parade. I think that's the hope for everyone," said Franklin.

"Just more of it. Just more, I want to see the streets flooded with rainbows and drag queens everywhere," said Wright.

