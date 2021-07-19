Colorado Springs PrideFest caravan

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Pride Week wrapped up on Sunday with a caravan.

In years past, a parade would take place on Sunday.

Due to COVID-19, the parade was swapped out with a caravan.

Events throughout the week included bingo, drag shows, and concerts.

Volunteer coordinator of the event, Sherrie Jones, says although the week is over, the celebration carries on.

"We celebrate everyday, we celebrate who we are everyday. We are out, we are proud, we are queer. We want the world to know it. We want the world to love and accept us for who we are," said Sherrie Jones.

Jones says it is her hope the parade can be done on foot next year.

"It's just amazing, all these people are here supporting us and it is just great to see, I love it," said Jones.

