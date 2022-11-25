Colorado Springs Postmaster placed on non-duty status following a sexual-assault investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Postmaster Stevenson Begay was placed on non-duty status following sexual assault allegations.

According to court documents Begay was arrested and taken to the Denver Downtown Detention Center earlier this week. He was arrested on charges of sexual assault and Denver Jail records no longer list Begay as being held.

Jason Boxrud a spokesman for the United States Postal Service confirmed with News5 that Begay was indeed the acting postmaster of Colorado Springs.

"Since the matter is a criminal investigation, we are unable to comment on any specifics. However, we can state he has been placed in a non-duty status pending the outcome of the investigation," said Boxrud in an email.

There are very few details at this time regarding the allegations and investigation. News5 will continue to follow this story and update the information as we learn more.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.