Colorado Springs Police working barricaded suspect incident off Woodmen Rd.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department has blocked off access to the neighborhood southwest of Woodmen and Academy Rd after shots were fired at officers overnight.

A shelter in place alert was sent out late Wednesday night to people living around the 6900 block of Palace Drive. People are asked to stay indoors, avoid windows and doors. When the scene is all clear, Colorado Springs Police will send out another notification.

As of Wednesday morning, it is still considered an active scene as the suspect is now barricaded, refusing to come out for officers. Please avoid the area and be on the lookout for roads blocked by police for safety purposes.

Police are in the parking lot for Hobby Lobby to block of access as the incident is just behind the building.

There are no reports of any injuries from this incident. News5 will keep you updated on-air with News5 Today and online.

The streets impacted are:



Baron Rd

Palace Dr

Duke Dr

York Rd

Prince Dr

