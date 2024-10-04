Colorado Springs police warn the community of increase in credit card skimming

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is warning the community about an increase in credit card skimming devices in the community.

Friday, CSPD told News5 over the last few months, they have seen more cases of these devices being used at the following:



gas pumps

self checkouts

restaurants where customers pay directly at their tables

"Everybody has got gas a number of times so, you know what it feels like to put your card in that machine, so, if you're having to force your card into the machine, it may... be a skimmer, but, what I would say is just stop, don't force it in there and find a different place to go," said Sgt. Rob Ferri with CSPD.

Another way to avoid getting your information stolen is to pay another way.

"Usually, I just do tap to pay with a card or use Apple Pay on my iPhone, just to keep away from all of that because it scrambles the numbers," said Kelsey Delosh, a community member.

CSPD also advises keeping a close eye on your bank statements and reporting unauthorized transactions immediately.

