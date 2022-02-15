Watch
Colorado Springs Police, Utilities Department working to repair water main break

Water Main Break at S. Hancock Avenue and Rockwood Avenue
Posted at 11:18 AM, Feb 15, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department and Utilities are on the scene of a water main break in the area of S. Hancock Avenue and Rockwood Avenue.

Utility crews are working to repair the break and it is unclear what caused the break.

The public is asked to avoid the area or find an alternate route while they work to repair the break.

