Colorado Springs Police successfully recover car after carjacking Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Saturday, June 15 at around 11:35 p.m., Colorado Springs Police Department officers responded to 1700 W. Uintah St due to a report of a carjacking and physical assault.

Upon arriving on the scene, CSPD officers found a victim who had been physically assaulted while having his car stolen.

Using the car's tracking feature, officers were able to locate the car near Pikes Peak Ave and S Claremont St.

As officers approached the vehicle, the suspect attempted to drive away and hit a police cruiser in the process.

The suspect then hit a tree before attempting to run away.

After a brief foot chase, 36-year-old Brandon Henn was taken into custody.

The victim had minor injuries due to this altercation. Their vehicle was returned to them after Henn was taken into custody.

