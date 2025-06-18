Colorado Springs Police seize several thousand dollars worth of fireworks ahead of 4th of July

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — We are less than a month away from the 4th of July, and the Colorado Springs Police Department is reminding people that fireworks are illegal within city limits following a recent seizure.

CSPD says their office seized several thousand dollars worth of illegal fireworks they believe were bought in a neighboring state.

The seizure happened in a neighborhood along Adieu Circle on the east side of Colorado Springs.

Officers say that at the home, they found hundreds of aerial display fireworks, mortars, and bottle rockets.

As a reminder, it is unlawful for any person to possess, store, to offer for sale, expose for sale, sell at retail or use or explode any fireworks within the city of Colorado Springs (with the exception of paper caps for toy guns, and other paper cap fireworks containing no more than 1/2500 grain of explosive content per cap). An arrestee will have a mandatory court appearance, and conviction may carry a fine of up to $2,500 and/or 189 days in jail. Colorado Springs Police Department

The department did not clarify whether or not the individual in possession

of the fireworks was cited.

To learn more about what is and is not allowed in Colorado Springs, watch our coverage on the issue below.

Watch Who Enforces Colorado Springs' firework ban

___

Karman Line Annexation fails by large margin in Special Election early results So what comes next after the results of tonight's Special Municipal Election? Karman Line Annexation fails by large margin in Special Election early results

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.