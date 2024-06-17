Colorado Springs Police seeking help in locating missing at-risk adult Sunday

The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating an at-risk missing adult who walked away from her home.

CSPD says 75-year-old Diana Currington was last seen today at 1:30 p.m. 2800 block of Blake Drive near Hancock Expressway and Chelton Road.

Police say Diana suffers from dementia & is diabetic & needs regular medication.

Dianna is wearing a white tee shirt, baggy blue jeans rolled up at the cuff, and white slippers. She has gray-weaved hair that was last seen up in a bun.

CSPD Missing at-risk adult last seen in Colorado Springs

If you have any information about Diana, believe you have seen her, or find her in medical distress, please call 9-1-1

___





A local swimmer is heading to Indianapolis for the Olympic swim trials Madi Mintenko, an incoming senior at Pine Creek High School, has received an invitation to participate in the Olympic swim trials in Indianapolis. Colorado Springs high schooler competes to get on Olympics swim team

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.