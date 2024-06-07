Colorado Springs Police seeking help in locating missing 10-year-old

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing 10-year-old.

CSPD says that Arthur Skiba was last seen at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at his home the Monument Creek Mobile Home Park near North Cascade Avenue and Sunflower Road.

Police say that at 10 p.m. Wednesday he was possibly seen near the 7-11 on Mt.View Lane near North Nevada Avenue after leaving his home on foot.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt and red shorts, a black backpack with a smiley face, and a light blue blanket. On Thursday he was possibly seen at the bus stop downtown at East Kiowa and North Nevada Avenue.

If you believe you have seen Arthur or have any information on his whereabouts please contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

