Colorado Springs Police see record number of officers after years of recruiting troubles

COLORADO SPRINGS — During a press conference on Thursday morning, Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade said the police department surpassed 800 sworn officers for the first time.

The city said the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) reached 805 officers in April 2025. The department is authorized to have 839 officers.

Mayor Mobolade said this is an important staffing milestone as the city has intentionally put funds toward recruiting officers. CSPD currently accepts applications year-round for police academies that start every 15 weeks.

"While this progress is worth celebrating, we also recognize that we're not even close to where we need to be to meet the needs of a growing city and deliver the level of public safety that our residents expect and deserve," said Mayor Mobolade.

CSPD Chief Adrian Vasquez said increased personnel could specifically help with traffic enforcement. He said the department's motor unit, which is authorized to have 23 officers, is now short three officers instead of eight.

"The number one request by our citizens is traffic enforcement," said Chief Vasquez. "So we've been able to increase something like our motor unit, to get out there, write more tickets, really be more present, which slows people down."

A spokesperson for CSPD said the department lost an average of seven officers per month in 2024. This year through April, the department lost an average of four employees per month, according to CSPD.

The spokesperson said 50% of officer attrition is generally due to retirement. CSPD said 25% of the officers who leave are newly hired and employed for less than a year. The remaining 25% is a combination of people leaving law enforcement for another career field, personal reasons, relocation, resignations, and terminations, according to the department.

Will Lacy The department said due to fluctuating staffing numbers and retirements, there are currently 799 officers employed at the department.

Over the past few years, recruiting and retaining officers has been challenging for local police departments. Data from CSPD shows the department saw a sizeable decrease in sworn personnel in 2021. The department said that due to fluctuating staffing numbers and retirements, there are currently 799 officers employed at the department.

___





Judge to decide if Fort Carson Army staff sergeant is eligible to be released from jail on Thursday Thursday, the Honorable Susan Prose will decide if a Fort Carson staff sergeant arrested during a large-scale multi-agency operation led by the DEA. Judge to decide if Fort Carson Army staff sergeant is eligible to be released from jail on Thursday

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.