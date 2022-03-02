Colorado Springs police searching for two missing 11-year-old girls

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for the public's assistance locating two 11-year-old girls.

The department said Kaydence Betzler and Julia Sherer both left their respective homes in the 2400 block of Farnsworth Dr. and the 2500 block of Astrozon Blvd. on the afternoon of March 1.

Betzler is 5'2", approximately 110 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair. According to police, she was last seen wearing a navy-blue sweatshirt, black pants and white and black shoes.

Sherer is 4'08", approximately 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police say she was last seen wearing a tweety bird sweatshirt and tan pants.

If you have any information about either of their whereabouts, contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

We are seeking assistance in locating 11-year-old Kaydence Betzler and 11-year-old Julia Sherer who both voluntarily left their respective homes in the 2400 block of Farnsworth Dr. and the 2500 block of Astrozon Blvd. during the afternoon of March 1, 2022. pic.twitter.com/qBNhjjNOVT — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) March 2, 2022

