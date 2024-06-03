Colorado Springs Police searching for missing at-risk teenager

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking people to keep an eye out for a missing at-risk teenager Monday.

CSPD says that 16-year-old Patience Bristow was last seen on the northeast side of town in the 2600 Block of Gobi Drive, which is located near the intersection of Constitution Avenue and Marksheffel Road.

Patience was reportedly wearing a black and gray hoodie, gray leggings, and black and white shoes, and was carrying a Walmart Bag.

Anyone with information about Patience is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867), or 1-800-222-8477

One acre fire contained on Pikes Peak Sunday The United States Forest Service said that a one-acre fire burning near the Manitou Reservoir. A plume of smoke sent in by many of you could be seen across Colorado Springs.

