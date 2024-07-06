Colorado Springs Police searching for missing at-risk 30-year-old Friday night

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for the public to keep an eye out for a missing at-risk adult Friday night.

CSPD says 30-year-old Erica Irene Ray was last seen just before midnight on July 4 in the 2500 block of East San Rafael Street.

Erica is described as being around 5'1", 155 pounds, and has red hair and blue eyes.

Police say she has developmental delays and could become physically aggressive, police are concerned she could pose a risk to herself and others.

If you know anything about Erica's whereabouts call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

