Colorado Springs Police searching for a car with shooting suspects

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs are searching for a green Chevrolet Suburban or GMC Yukon with a white cooler, after it was seen fleeing the scene of a shooting on the 600 Block of East Hills Road.

1 person was shot, but their injuries are not life threatening, according to CSPD.

CSPD have detained multiple suspects in the case, and at this time it is an active investigation.

