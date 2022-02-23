Watch
Colorado Springs Police searching for a car with shooting suspects

KOAA/Adam Knapik
600 East Hills Shooting
Posted at 12:45 PM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 14:45:57-05

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs are searching for a green Chevrolet Suburban or GMC Yukon with a white cooler, after it was seen fleeing the scene of a shooting on the 600 Block of East Hills Road.

1 person was shot, but their injuries are not life threatening, according to CSPD.

CSPD have detained multiple suspects in the case, and at this time it is an active investigation.
