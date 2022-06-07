Watch
Colorado Springs police responding to traffic crash involving motorcycle and fire truck

Posted at 10:03 AM, Jun 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-07 12:03:17-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department is responding to a traffic crash involving a motorcycle and a fire truck near E. Uintah St. and N. Institute St.

Barricades and MCT are responding to the scene and road closures are expected for the next couple of hours while the investigation is ongoing.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

