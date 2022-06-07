Colorado Springs police responding to traffic crash involving motorcycle and fire truck

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department is responding to a traffic crash involving a motorcycle and a fire truck near E. Uintah St. and N. Institute St.

Barricades and MCT are responding to the scene and road closures are expected for the next couple of hours while the investigation is ongoing.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Injury traffic crash involving a motorcycle and fire truck near E. Uintah St. and N. Institute St. Road closures in the area. Avoid the area and expect delays. @CSPDPIO — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) June 7, 2022

_____

