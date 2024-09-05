Colorado Springs police responds to barricaded suspect Thursday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police were responding to a barricaded suspect near the Colorado Springs Airport Thursday morning.
Residents near the area of 4105 Sanders View were asked to stay inside their buildings, lock their doors, and stay away from windows. As of 9:05 a.m., the shelter-in-place order was rescinded.
At this time it is unclear what led to the incident, or if anyone has been injured.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.
