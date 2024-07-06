Colorado Springs Police respond to vehicle vs pedestrian crash Saturday morning

At around 8:20 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, Colorado Springs Police officers responded to the 600 block of Carefree Cir due to reports of an auto-pedestrian crash.

Upon arriving on the scene, officers found that a vehicle driving westbound had hit a pedestrian who had crossed N Carefree Cir northbound during a red light.

The pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital with serious bodily injury.

Neither speed or intoxication are considered to be factors in this crash.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this article as we learn more.

