Colorado Springs Police respond to shots fired on West Platte Avenue

COLORADO SPRINGS — According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, CSPD officers have responded to a report of shots fired in the area near Pikes Peak Church of Christ.

So far no one has been injured as a result of this incident.

One person is currently in custody.

___





Shooting involving El Paso County Deputies Under Investigation A man was sent to the hospital after the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) said two deputies opened fire on him after a call for a disturbance Tuesday morning. Deputy-involved shooting leaves suspect and another injured

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.