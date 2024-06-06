Watch Now
Colorado Springs Police respond to shots fired on West Platte Avenue

Posted at 10:31 AM, Jun 06, 2024

COLORADO SPRINGS — According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, CSPD officers have responded to a report of shots fired in the area near Pikes Peak Church of Christ.

So far no one has been injured as a result of this incident.

One person is currently in custody.
___



