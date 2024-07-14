Colorado Springs Police respond to shooting early Sunday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — On Sunday, July 14 at around 4 a.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to reports of a shooting on the 300 block of W. Bijou Street.

The officers' initial

investigation found that a male suspect had broken into several businesses.

Security at one of the locations tried to stop him, but the suspect was armed with a hammer.

The suspect attacked and injured the security guard with the hammer before being confronted by another security guard.

The armed suspect continued to advance towards the second security guard when the guard fired his gun, striking the suspect.

The injured security guard was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The second security guard was uninjured.

The suspect, Travis Crane, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and will be transferred

to the El Paso County Jail after receiving treatment.

