Colorado Springs Police provide update on shooting at Walgreens in Old Colorado City

COLORADO SPRINGS — At around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, Colorado Springs Police Department officers responded to reports of a shooting at 3134 W Colorado Ave.

CSPD Public Information Office Ira Cronin says, CSPD officers responded to a report of an active shooter around 1:30 p.m.

Upon arriving on the scene, officers found one person in front of the Walgreens with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Several people in the area warned CSPD officers that a possible suspect was still in the store.

Officers immediately asked people nearby to shelter in place while waiting for the tactical unit to respond.

Patrol officers entered the store and located a person sheltering in place in the Walgreens. She was escorted to safety.

Members of the Tactical Enforcement Unit arrived and worked with officers to search the store.

The second person involved later showed up at a local hospital with a npn-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Further investigation revealed that this incident started as an argument between two people that escalated to them shooting at each other.

This appears to be an isolated incident between the two people involved. There is no threat to the community at this time.

W Colorado Ave is now reopen to the public.

