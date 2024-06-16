Muti-vehicle crash at S Powers and E Fountain leaves two dead and one injured

COLORADO SPRINGS — At around 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, Colorado Springs Police Department officers responded to a fatal multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of S Powers Blvd and E Fountain Blvd.

Upon arriving on the scene, emergency personnel found two people dead and one with non-life threatening injuries.

That person was transported to a local hospital to be treated.

The CSPD Major Crash Team were called to assume responsibility for the investigation.

The initial investigation revealed that one vehicle was traveling southbound on Powers Blvd towards the intersection with Fountain Blvd.

Two vehicles were traveling eastbound on Fountain Blvd and attempting to turn left onto northbound Powers.

The turning vehicles were both struck by the car traveling southbound in the intersection.

The intersection of S Powers Blvd and E Fountain Blvd was closed for several hours as investigators processed the scene.

Witness accounts state that speed and alcohol were probably factors in this crash.

41-year-old Shawn Michael Johnson has been arrested as a result of this crash. It is unknown what charges he faces.

