Colorado Springs Police release identity of the man found dead on Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs police Department released the identity of a man found dead Sunday.

The man was identified Tuesday, as 31-year-old Darrian Adame of Colorado Springs.

CSPD said that on Sunday, January 8th, officers responded to shots fired in the 300 Block of E. Brookside St in southern Colorado Springs.

When officers arrived, they found Mr. Adame dead in an apartment with apparent gunshot wounds. While the El Paso County Coroner will determine the cause of death, CSPD is investigating Adame's death as a homicide.

Mr. Adame's death is the 1st homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs in 2023.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.