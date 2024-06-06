Colorado Springs Police release body camera footage of deadly May officer-involved shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released body camera video from the night an officer shot a man in a southeast side neighborhood while responding to a call.

The man, 40-year-old Michael Hurst, died at the hospital. The video has text that was burned into it by the Colorado Springs Police Department with a spokesperson telling you the facts of the department's investigation up to this point.

During the call between dispatch, it appears that Hurt's mother tells police that Hurst is bound to a wheelchair.

The shooting happened on the night of May 18th. Police responded to a home on Deerfield Hills Road, near South Academy Boulevard and Milton E. Proby Parkway.

A woman inside the home called 9-1-1. She told dispatchers her son was suicidal, on drugs, and had a shotgun.

The man was heard firing a round while his mom was on the phone with dispatchers. When police arrived, they launched a drone to survey the scene, which police say he shot at and hit.

The man then came outside. In the video, you can hear him making threats to shoot the police several times and ignoring commands to drop his weapon and surrender peacefully.

CSPD says that when the man moved in a way that made officers believe he was going to shoot, one officer fired four rounds, hitting the man twice. Police say that a .30-06 rifle was found after Hurst was shot and taken into custody.

The video shows the officers providing the man first aid while waiting for an ambulance. CSPD says that Officer Nicholas Cassalia who has been with CSPD for 3 years was the officer involved in this shooting.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is handling the officer-involved shooting portion of this investigation. It will be up to the Fourth Judicial District Attorney's Office to determine if using deadly force was justified.

