Colorado Springs police officer with minor injuries after car crashes into patrol car on I-25

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police say one officer has minor injuries after a car crashed into the back of a patrol car early Saturday morning.

Police said the officer was responding to a single-vehicle crash along I-25 near West Fillmore Street around 1:30 a.m. Police said the officer and the driver were awaiting a tow truck alongside the interstate when a car crashed into the back of the patrol car around 3 a.m. Police said the officer was seated inside the vehicle when it was hit.

The officer was taken to the hospital where they were treated for minor injuries and released shortly after. Police say the driver in the initial crash had minor injuries.

CSPD said it is investigating impairment as a factor in the second crash. No arrests have been made.

All lanes of southbound I-25 are back open after closing for several hours Saturday morning.

We will update this story with more developments as they are given.

