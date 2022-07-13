Colorado Springs Police officer pleads guilty to child abuse charge

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs Police officer has pleaded guilty to child abuse in an El Paso County court in exchange for 2 years of unsupervised probation, court-ordered anger management classes, and other requirements.

Officer Shane Reed was arrested in January 2022, accused of kidnapping, child abuse, menacing, and harassment. As part of his plea today, all charges other than child abuse were dismissed.

Arrest papers indicate Reed got into some type of altercation with two kids in his neighborhood. He reportedly got out of his truck, grabbed a teenage boy, and dragged him 20-30 feet before pinning him against a fence.

The alleged victim said the officer threatened to kill him and "nobody would find his body."

The affidavit did not provide any clear information on what specifically led up to the alleged altercation.

The kidnapping charge against Reed was a felony while the child abuse charge he plead to is a class 1 misdemeanor.

