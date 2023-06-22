Colorado Springs Police Officer involved in an accident Thursday afternoon, investigation ongoing

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — An accident Thursday afternoon involved a Colorado Springs Police Officer, according to the department.

The department says the call came in just before 3:00 p.m. Thursday about an accident near the intersection of North Nevada Avenue and Winters Drive.

According to our crew at the scene, officers say the accident occurred after the driver of the vehicle turned left at a green light, turning too soon and hitting the officer's vehicle. An investigation is still ongoing.

A spokesperson with the Colorado Springs Police Department told News5 that one of the two individuals in the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The officer involved in the accident was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries for evaluation.

N. Nevada Ave is shut down both northbound & southbound between Mount View Ln & Chambers while the crash investigation is ongoing. Police are advising people to use other routes.

News5 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article as we learn more.