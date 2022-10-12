Colorado Springs Police need your help finding this missing boy

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for any information that may help in locating a missing/endangered 12-year-old boy.

Jordan Eschberger was last seen in the 5400 block of Escarpardo, CSPD said Tuesday evening.

He is 6 feet tall and 130 pounds. According to CSPD, he was last seen wearing black/grey jogging pants and a black shirt, and he was carrying a black bag.

If you have seen Jordan or have information on his whereabouts call 719-447-7000

