Colorado Springs Police need your help finding Tyquan Taylor

PUEBLO, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department needs your help locating a missing endangered teenager.

CSPD says 14-year-old Tyler Tyquan was reported missing on April 7th by his parents and was last seen at his school on N Union Boulevard in Colorado Springs. CSPD school resource officers searched the school premises multiple times but did not come in contact with Tyler.

Tyquan reportedly needs to take his medication, Tyquan is 5’ tall, 80 lbs., with light brown curly hair, and brown eyes, he was last seen wearing a puffy black coat, beige pants, black van high-tops, and a black backpack.

Anyone with information on Tyquan’s whereabouts is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

____

