Colorado Springs Police need your help finding this man

Man Wanted for Attempted Murder
CSPD
Posted at 5:10 PM, Aug 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-25 19:10:12-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police is in need of your help in identifying a man wanted for attempted murder.

Colorado Springs Police say that this man was involved in a road rage incident where he pulled a handgun and fired at least three rounds at a black Toyota 4-Runner that narrowly missed the driver.

The road rage incident took place on Sunday, August, 21st around 3:00 PM near Powers Blvd. and Dublin Blvd.

The individual they are searching for is a light-skinned male with facial hair, wearing a white motorcycle helmet, black shirt, black backpack, denim pants, and black-and-red high-top athletic shoes.

The motorcycle looks like it is a café-racer with a red fuel tank and black taped seat without a known license plate.

Anyone with information about the Attempted Murder suspect or who is a witness to this investigation, please call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.
